Rihanna's annual Diamond Ball took place last week and Fabolous and his partner Emily B clearly had so much that they've finally gotten around to sharing images of their stunning get up for the party. Considering the previous reports and rumours that were circulating the couple's relationship, by the looks of it everything is going good between the duo.

In the series of images posted by Fab, you can see Emily's stunning gown paired perfectly with the rapper's Crystal Tuxedo. One image shows the couple busting out a twerk in the street and even sharing a kiss.

Emily B and Fab raise three children (all boys) together and as the "Into You" artist recently admitted, he's ready to have a daughter. “Always only wanted boys, but recently talked about having a girl. Now I can’t get it off my mind. All my friends who have a daughter tell me that daughter LOVE is different,” he wrote on Instagram.

The now happy couple dealt with some serious drama earlier in the year when Fab was charged with 1 count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, 2 counts of threatening to kill and 1 count of possession of a weapon after a video showed his altercation with Emily B and her father.