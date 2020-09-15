They already have two sons, but Fabolous and Emily B are expanding their brood. On Father's Day, the hip hop couple announced that they were expecting their third child, and with the due date quickly approaching, Fab and Emily have shared photos from the "Baby In Blooom" baby shower brunch. The couple has yet to reveal the gender of their latest addition, but the pink-colored event led the public to believe they are welcoming their first girl.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

Fabolous posted a series of loved-up pictures to his Instagram page with the caption, "My Daddy planted a seed... My Mama watered me wit a plan to succeed." Over on her page, Emily B added, "Plant a seed.. Water it.. Watch it grow." Plenty of their famous friends offered their congratulatory messages including Cardi B who said she hoped they have a girl and Sheek Louch who sent the couple his blessings. Erica Mena, Cassie, Monica, Toya Johnson, Chrissy Lampkim, B. Simone, Christina Milian, Tokyo Stylez, Misa Hylton, Larsa Pippen, Tameka Foster, and thousands of others shared supportive comments on Emily's glowing photos.

Of course, the couple couldn't avoid commentary from the naysayers who brought up their previously reported domestic violence incident, but that hasn't stopped them from enjoying their time. Swipe through below to check out a few photos.