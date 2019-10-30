Fabolous' step-daughter Taina has been dating G Herbo for some time and by the looks of it, things are still running smoothly since the "Into You" rapper has added him to his Instagram shares of his family photos. The latest upload to Fab's feed sees some shots of him, Emily B, Taina and G- Herbo with a caption that reads, "Family Affair."

At the top of the month, Fabolous shared his stamp of approval to the Chicago based rapper on his birthday when he attended his birthday gathering. "You know I’ve been sitting back to see what kinda dude @latainax3 linked up with 👀😂 but your energy is genuine every trip, you been solid in every situation & you make her happy thru it all ON BROOO!! 😂 Gotta Celebrate Life for you!!"

Taina even shared sweet words about her man, making it clear the duo have something special going on. “You’re my favorite. My favorite pair of eyes to look into. My favorite name to see appear on my phone. My favorite way to spend my afternoons. You’re my favorite everything," she captioned a post.

When G Herbo and Taina first got together people assumed it was a quick rebound since Herbo ended things with his ex Ari Fletcher but such an assumption is old news.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty