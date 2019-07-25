Fabolous and Emily B have been together for a minute. The two share two children together and have undoubtedly gone through hell and back together. However, it appears as though their love has faded as TMZ reports that the two split up. Although it's unclear when exactly they broke up, the report does state that it was recent. Despite this, Fab is already back on the market. The rapper was seen eating lunch with a mystery woman at a Mexican restaurant in New Jersey last week. Neither of them has publicly come forward about their split yet.



S. Savenok/Getty Images

The couple have undoubtedly had their own troubles that were made public. Last year, Fabolous was arrested and tried for domestic abuse. The rapper was arrested in early 2018 for a domestic abuse situation that was captured on surveillance camera. The rapper reportedly punched her several times, knocked out her teeth and also threatened to kill her. He was later caught on camera threatening her family members.

The rapper initially faced 20 years in prison for the crimes but later took a plea deal which came with a much milder punishment. The rapper will be able to avoid prison time in general if he completes a domestic violence program that lasts from six to twelve months. If he completes the program, the charges will be wiped from his record entirely.