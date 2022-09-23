Fabolous & Dave East Keep It Player On "BACH TO BACH"

Fabolous has settled into his position as an elder statesman in the game in recent years. He hasn't necessarily released much music, though that seems to be changing in recent times. He linked up with Jim Jones on "Rich Hustle," followed it up with the video for "Easy" with DaniLeigh and Fivio Foreign, and now, he's joined forces with Harlem's Dave East for an ode to luxury.

The two rappers released their new collaboration, "BACH TO BACH" this morning. The luscious soul sample flip from Sonaro brings a perfect East Coast soundscape for East and Fab to flex their lyrical muscle as they go verse-for-verse. East and Fab's chemistry shine as they swap street tales and success stories with smooth flows.

Check out Fab and East's new collab, "BACH TO BACH" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Logo on the ground when I open the car door

She talkin' nastier than Lil Kim on Hardcore

The OG came home, he mean as a guard dog

Which one of you 50 Boys I'mma have send my Lamar for?

You give n***as an inch, they take a couple yards more

I give 'em game for free that I can really charge for