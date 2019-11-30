Fabolous & A Boogie Link Up For "Gone For The Summer"

Although it was years in the making, Fabolous finally dropped off the 3rd installment in his Summertime Shootout series yesterday, featuring Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gucci Mane, Jeremih, and more. “Every mix tape series I’ve done, I’ve done three, so I figured I kind of had to finish this one off. It’s a blend of music that is meant to play like a playlist. That’s what I think mix tapes have really transitioned into. The start of the Summertime Shootout series was a little different, but now here we are in 2019 and just looking at where things are and how the music is being digested, I just wanted to—not change the music in any kind of way—but know how the music is being digested and give you music in that form. A lot of the music is really a vibe and I wanted to keep some of that energy that was going on now so that you can get into that vibe.”

One of the tracks thats been getting some early attention is the record with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Gone For The Summer,” which we've highlighted for y'all right here. Take a listen to the Streetrunner & Jaye R-produced collab and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gone for the summer, I

Spent over a hunnid thousand

You really buggin' out

Thinkin' I can't be without you

Gone for the summer now

Came back with two hunnid thousand

Shootouts in the summertime

I was really around it

- A Boogie