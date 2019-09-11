Fabolous Absolutely Bodied A Neptunes Banger On "Young'n"

It's been nearly twenty years since Fabolous first sauntered into the game, boasting a healthy mixtape pedigree and penchant for destructive punchlines. A marquee member of DJ Clue's Desert Storm records, Fab had already gained a steady buzz prior to releasing his official studio debut Ghetto Fabolous. With a style reliant on straight bars and spelling his name for the dunce cap sporters, Fabolous wasted little time in hitting the charts with a vengeance, all thanks to the breakout single "Young'n."

With an absolutely ridiculous beat from The Neptunes, during an era in which Chad Hugo and Skateboard P could essentially do no wrong, Fab all but skated over the synthesizers. Effortless in his delivery, Fab fired off bars in the direction of willing females and street veterans alike. All the while, the infectious refrain of "Holla back young'n" kept the music video stations buzzing. If you're wondering why your favorite rapper still considers Fabolous among the top tier lyricists, it's probably because of Ghetto Fabolous and its subsequent mixtape runs. Happy birthday to a New York essential!

Quotable Lyrics

I'm Gangsta, y'all just wannabes

Federal Agents on their P's

30 a gram, 28 on the keys

Gotta good lawyer I'm gonna squeeze

Thuggin' jeans and Tim's

Fitted to the front lean the brim

Ride but never on teenage rims

And I keep a chick's face between my limbs