Kyrie Irving is public enemy number one in Boston right now. Back in 2019, Kyrie made the claim that he was planning on re-signing with the Boston Celtics. In the end, however, Kyrie ultimately left the team so that he could team up with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets. Now, the Nets are playing the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and as you can imagine, things are already getting pretty testy between the two sides.

During Game 1, Kyrie gave the Celtics fans the double bird salute which is a gesture that got him fined a whopping $50,000. Of course, Kyrie didn't do this unprovoked, as he received a flurry of taunts throughout the game that had him wanting to show some emotion.

With all of this context in mind, it appears as though the entire city of Boston is against Kyrie right now. For instance, at a recent Red Sox game, the fans began to chant "fuck Kyrie," despite him having nothing to do with the game. The Boston faithful were simply bored, and it led to these chants that could very well motivate the point guard heading into Game 2, which goes down tonight.

The feud between Kyrie Irving and Boston sports fans probably isn't going to die down, anytime soon. Kyrie is constantly feeding into it and it only makes the Boston fans want to rip on him even more.