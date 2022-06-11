Ezra Miller keeps getting into trouble. In March, The Flash actor was arrested in a Hawaii bar after becoming "agitated." In April, he was arrested after wounding a 26-year-old woman with a chair. Most recently, he was accused of grooming a teenager since they were 12, according to their parents.

Now, the victim of the alleged grooming, Tokata Iron Eyes, has spoken out. On Instagram, Iron Eyes, who is now 18, claimed that their parents' "allegations hold no weight."

The teenager continued, saying that the allegations "are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being." They then followed up the post with a two-and-a-half-minute video after some didn't believe it was Tokata writing.

"I'd like to clarify that [the statements] are directly from me," Iron Eyes said in the video. They went on to reject the idea that Miller wouldn't let them have a phone, saying, "I don't have a phone right now out of my own personal conviction." They then spoke of how discouraging the experience has been. "Honestly, it’s really distressing that the narrative of the 'victim in question' is not being granted any trust," Tokata said. "I worked really hard to make really clear what was going on... It's nobody's business and that no one is owed a story or an outcome. This is my life. These are my decisions, and I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way."

Iron Eyes' parents, Chase and Sara, had filed for a restraining order on June 7. The two alleged Miller "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

Watch Tokata's video response below.

