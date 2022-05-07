Things aren't looking so bright for The Flash actor Ezra Miller. Last month, they were arrested in Hawaii for second-degree assault after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a chair, and now that the 911 call from the incident has surfaced online, it's clear that it was a distressing situation for her.

The audio obtained by TMZ is chaotic, to say the least. "I have Ezra Miller at my house right now," a female voice begins. "We have been offering our home to [them] and [they] came into our home and is threatening us right now – [they] hit me in the head with a chair..."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A voice on the other end of the line interrupts to ask, "Do you need medical attention?" before the caller quickly says, "No, I don't need medical assistance, I need the police!"

As the back-and-forth continues, it becomes evident that Miller was attempting to flee the premises before police could get there, although the actor was later picked up and eventually booked for his alleged attack on the anonymous woman.

Handout/Getty Images

At the time of their arrest, cops claim that Miller became agitated after being asked to leave, which is when he is said to have thrown the chair, leaving the victim with a half-inch cut on her forehead.

In March, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star was picked up by authorities for disorderly contact at a karaoke bar, and weeks before that, they were physically blocked from getting into another bar.

At this time, the furniture tossing incident remains under investigation – listen to the 911 audio here.

