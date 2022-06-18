Ezra Miller has been hopping from controversy to controversy for some time now. They were arrested in Hawaii after becoming "agitated" at a bar. They were then arrested for injuring a woman with a chair. Then, most recently, they were accused of grooming a teenager since they were 12.

Understandably, this has all caused quite the headache for higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery, the company which oversees the DC Extended Universe. According to a new report from Deadline, it seems like Miller won't be reprising their role after The Flash.

HawaiÊ»i Police Department via Getty Images

Apparently, even if no new allegations against Miller surface, they have done enough damage to not be invited back to any more DC films. This most likely means that Miller will be replaced, as the Flash is an integral part of the DCEU. Even so, Warner Bros. is stuck with Miller for the time being, as they've already invested $200 million in the debut film for the superhero, with Miller as the lead.

Miller is only getting into more trouble. According to court documents, the parents of Tokata Iron Eyes filed for a protection order against Miller. The parents claimed Miller displayed "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior," and that the actor "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata." Tokata, meanwhile, denies their parents' accusations. A second protective order against Miller was reportedly issued last week at the request of the mother of a 12 year-old in Massachusetts.

All these accusations have authorities on the hunt for Miller. In response, Miller began to post memes that many saw as taunting the officials searching for them. They have since deleted their Instagram. Check out the memes below.

