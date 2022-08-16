After a series of chaotic criminal involvements, The Flash actor Ezra Miller has issued a public statement regarding their erratic and concerning behaviour over the past few months. At the same time, the 29-year-old shared that they’ll be entering treatment to improve their mental health.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” they penned in a letter delivered to Variety via a representative.

Miller went on, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

As Complex notes, the update from The Perks of Being a Wallflower star comes just days after The Hollywood Reporter published a report detailing three ways that Warner Bros. could handle the premiere of The Flash amid Miller’s countless (sometimes violent) scandals.

One potential outcome involved the actor seeking professional help, and eventually speaking about their troubles in an interview ahead of the DC film’s premiere while also doing very limited publicity.

According to the WB insider, should Miller forego treatment for his mental health, the Andy Muschietti-directed project could go to theatres without any emphasis on the embattled star’s presence. This route would also see the titular role recast for any future films.

Finally, should the New Jersey native’s situation become any more messy, it’s possible that The Flash could be completely nixed ahead of its June 2023 premiere date.

