Ezra Miller has landed in some hot water, once again. Less than a month ago, the Fantastic Beasts actor was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment, and now, Variety reports that they've been taken into custody once again – this time for second-degree assault against a 26-year-old woman.

The New Jersey-born entertainer was arrested early this morning, following an incident at a private residence in Pahoa where patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that took place at a party in the Leilani Estates subdivision.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hawaii's Police Department revealed that Miller allegedly "became irate after being asked to leave" the function, which led them to act out and throw a chair, ultimately striking a 26-year-old woman on the forehead, leaving her with an approximate half-inch cut which she "refused treatment for."

The Flash actor was arrested at 1:30 AM local time after being "located on the roadway during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea'au." They were released hours later, at 4:05 AM after conferring with the County Prosecutor's Office, although further investigation is pending and currently remains active.

As we mentioned earlier, Miller's last arrest also took place in Hawaii on March 28th after becoming "unruly" at a bar, yelling obscenities at patrons singing karaoke, allegedly grabbing the microphone from a woman singing and lunging at a man playing darts.

It's been noted that Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho shared that Miller has been "the source of 10 police calls in Hilo since March 7th."

Back in January, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star shared a cryptic video, seemingly telling off the Ku Klux Klan – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

[Via]