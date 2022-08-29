As the controversy surrounding Batgirl has caused backlash for Warner Bros., it is reported that the film studio is doing its best to make sure The Flash moves forward. After reportedly spending over $100 million to produce The Flash, Warner Bros. has found itself at odds with how to move forward amid Miller's ongoing scandals. The actor, who goes by they/them pronouns, has been at the center of controversy after multiple arrests and being accused of grooming underage teens.

The public has been calling for the studio to shelve The Flash, but instead, they decided to ax Batgirl. As protests against Miller move forward, The Hollywood Reporter stated that the actor was spotted at the lot with their CAA agent, Scott Metzger.



On the same day that Warner Bros. held a private screening of Batgirl on the studio lot, Miller and Metzger were reportedly having a private meeting with film chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. That conversation was said to have centered on how they will be able to save The Flash but to gauge Miller's "commitment to the movie as well as apologize for bringing negative attention to the production and the company."

Just over a week ago, Miller broke their silence regarding their ongoing drama, including allegations that he stole music from a producer, kept a teen away from her parents, and attacked patrons in a Hawaii bar.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” they penned at the time.

The Flash is slated for arrival on June 23, 2023.

