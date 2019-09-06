Ezekiel Elliott is one of if not the best running back in the entire league and this past week, he signed a huge contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Elliott had been holding out from training camp due to his contract dispute and now that he's locked in until 2026, he can focus on football and helping his team win a Super Bowl. The team is set to take on the New York Giants on Sunday and to get fans hyped up, Zeke posted a highlight tape on Twitter which will surely give any Cowboys supporter, goosebumps.

Whether or not Elliott can repeat his success from the previous seasons still remains to be seen, although there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic of you're a Cowboys fan. Some pundits have them going far in the playoffs although that will depend on the play of quarterback Dak Prescott who still has a lot of improving to do.

Playing the NFC East, the Cowboys will be in tough as they battle the Philadelphia Eagles all season long for the top spot in the division. It will be interesting to see which team meets their expectations and which one completely falls off the map.