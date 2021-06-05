Just last week, it was reported that Ezekiel Elliott was under investigation after his dogs escaped his home in Frisco, Texas. His dogs reportedly bit some of his neighbors, which led to complaints to the authorities. In the midst of this incident, Elliott was also fighting a lawsuit against his former pool cleaner, who claimed they were bitten by his Rottweiler back in 2020. Needless to say, the investigation was the last thing Elliott needed.

Well now, yet another alleged dog bite victim has come forward. Brandon Williams, a former employee at the Bliss Pet Resort, is now suing Elliott and the dog spa for anywhere between $250K and $1 million after an alleged incident back in March of this year. Williams says he took the Rottweiler out to do his business, when all of a sudden, the dog allegedly attacked him.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"Mr. Elliott and his representatives were very surprised to learn of Mr. Williams’ complaint, particularly given that Bliss Pet Spa indicated at the time of the incident that this was not uncommon and was being handled under standard spa protocol. Mr. Elliott will address this matter accordingly," Elliott's attorney Frank Salzano told TMZ.

This lawsuit is ongoing, and as it stands, Elliott has yet to speak out about the case, on his own behalf. Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

