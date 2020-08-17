Ezekiel Elliott went through his own rough contract negotiation with the Dallas Cowboys last season, although eventually, both sides were able to come to an agreement after Elliott began to holdout from showing up to training camp. Now, the Cowboys are facing their own turmoil in relation to none other than quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott was signed to a one-year deal in the summer through a franchise tender, although neither side could come to a longterm agreement which means Prescott will become a free agent in 2021.

This week, the Cowboys are back and training camp and are gearing up for what could be a massive season. While speaking to Cowboys reporter Jon Machota, Elliott spoke about Dallas' situation with Dak and what it will mean going forward this season. As he explains, it won't be a large detriment to the team.

“Everyone in our locker room knows who our quarterback is. They know who our quarterback long-term is gonna be. Just keep grinding. Head down, do what you been doing. It’s going to work itself out," Elliott said.

The Cowboys had a disappointing campaign last season so if they want to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes, they'll have to be 100 percent focused on the task at hand. Easier said than done.