The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly offered to make Ezekiel Elliott the second-highest paid running back in the NFL, but a deal remains unsigned as Week 1 of the NFL season is now less than two weeks away.

In an interview published by Maxim on Monday, the All Pro running back discussed Todd Gurley's historic contract, bringing back the value of the running back position, and his goal of playing out his career with the Cowboys.

Per Maxim:

“Until the very recent deal with Todd Gurley [four years, $60 million], I think there was an undervalue of the running back,” claims Elliott. “But with guys like Gurley getting drafted so high, then me, and now guys like Saquon [Barkley] getting drafted in the first round, I think we’ve done a great job of bringing back the value of the position, showing the importance of the running back.” “I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility. But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”

Elliott, 24, is currently owed $3.853 million this season and $9.099 million on the fifth-year option in 2020, according to NFL.com. However, it appears as though the two sides are closing in on a more lucrative contract extension.

Last season, his third in the NFL, Elliott led the league in rushing with 1,434 yards on the ground to go along with 567 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns. The Cowboys will kickoff the 2019 season at home on Sunday, September 8 against the division rival New York Giants, followed by a road game against another NFC East rival, the Washington Redskins.