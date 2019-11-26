There was a time this season where people thought the Dallas Cowboys had a legitimate shot at going all the way to the Super Bowl. They boasted a record of 3-0 and Dak Prescott looked like an MVP candidate. Their hot start quickly went downhill as they are now 3-5 in their last eight games. The team isn't performing well on the offensive side of the ball and fans are starting to get fed up with the lackluster performances.

Jerry Jones is the team's infamous owner/general manager and just like the fans, he isn't too pleased with what he's seeing on the field. Jones has called for the coaching staff, particular Jason Garrett, to do a better job. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was recently asked by Ed Werder of ESPN about Jones' recent comments and he gave a peculiar answer.

“We’re not worried about the outside noise,” Elliott said. “We know what’s important. We know we need to be ready to play this Thursday. We have a job to do and can’t let anything distract us from that.’’

These comments are interesting when you consider how remarks from your team's owner aren't exactly "outside noise." Instead, it is very much internal noise but we guess those are just semantics at this point. If the Cowboys want any chance at winning the Super Bowl, they'll simply have to be much better moving forward.