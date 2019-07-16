Back in May, Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed but never formally arrested for getting into an altercation with a security guard at the EDC festival in Las Vegas. Since then, the NFL launched its own investigation and issued a warning to Elliott although he was never actually suspended. Elliott also apologized for what happened but unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys star, the incident is far from being put to rest. According to TMZ, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. confirmed that an official investigation into the alleged altercation is underway. They say they talked to Kyle Johnson who says the Cowboys running back committed battery against him.

A couple of months ago, Johnson explained that he would be pursuing legal action against Elliott if he didn't receive an apology that he felt was sincere. Elliott had, in fact, said sorry but according to Johnson, it simply wasn't good enough. Elliott's camp is refusing to comment on the investigation although in the past they stated that they felt as though Johnson was simply trying to extort him for some money.

Johnson is 19 years old and in the video, you can see Elliott use his body to push the young man into a gate which forces him to fall over. Stay tuned for updates on how this case progresses.