Ezekiel Elliott wants to get paid and he won't report to the Dallas Cowboys until it happens. Holdouts are nothing new in football but with Elliott, it's a case of a player who is directly tied to a team's success exercising his rights under the CBA. Elliott still has two years left on his rookie contract and as of right now, it doesn't seem like the Cowboys are interested in playing hardball. In an interview on the Cowboys official website, team owner Jerry Jones addressed the holdout and explained how he knows a deal will be done soon.

“No, I don’t consider it … when have I ever not done one?” Jones said. “You just keep plugging along. I don’t want to see a cliché but it’s what we tell these (players), it’s one foot in front of the other and go. Do what you have to do on the next play and keep going.”

Jones doesn't seem to care if the holdout lasts until the beginning of the season as in his opinion, there is no deadline or rush to get anything done.

“I don’t see it that way. I don’t see a point months into the season,” Jones said. “I don’t see a point. I’ve done it a lot more than these players have, I don’t want to seem trite or cavalier about it, but I have a little more patience about how things are going to get done and the necessity to have angst when you have it.”

