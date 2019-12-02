After the first three weeks of the NFL season, there was a real feeling amongst those close to the NFL that the Dallas Cowboys were a real Super Bowl contender. The team was 3-0 and quarterback Dak Prescott was looking like an early MVP candidate. Since then, things have been downhill as they have an overall record of 6-6 and a 3-6 record in their last nine games.

Fans are starting to freak out about how bad the team has been and some are trying to figure out what's next for this team. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has had one of his worst seasons to date and recently, he was asked about what's wrong with the team. According to Jon Machota, Elliott thinks the answer is simpler than people realize.

“We just haven’t played good football. I mean, that’s all it comes down to," Elliott explained. "Everyone wants to try to find out what’s wrong. I’ll tell you what’s wrong, we just haven’t played good football. We haven’t gone out there and executed as a team.”

Luckily for the Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles have been horrible this year so they don't have too much competition in the NFC East. At this point, the Cowboys could finish with a losing record and still win their division. It's truly a sad state of affairs.