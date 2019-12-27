There was a time this season when NFL fans genuinely thought the Dallas Cowboys could win the Super Bowl. They were 3-0 and Dak Prescott was having the best stretch of his career. Since then, the Cowboys have fallen off of a cliff and currently sit at a record of 7-8. If they lose on Sunday, they are out of playoff contention. Even if they win, they have to pray on the Philadelphia Eagles losing as well. It's clear the players are frustrated and it's reflecting in their media scrums. Today, running back Ezekiel Elliott clapped back at reporters for trying to twist his words.

"Y'all be trying to get me," Elliott said according to the NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Y'all gonna phrase it for the response y'all want."

As Slater explained, Elliott said this as a way to excuse himself from media availability. The team has a big game coming up and Elliott wants to be ready for the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Elliott hasn't been his best self this season and the media circus surrounding the team has made things much harder for everyone. Perhaps his evasion of the media will help him get focused for the most important game of the year.

Do you think the Cowboys will make the playoffs or are they doomed to finish on the outside looking in?