Ezekiel Elliott signed a 6-year, $90 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys yesterday and the team couldn't be happier to have him back on board. The Cowboys start their season this Sunday against the New York Giants and if they want to win a Super Bowl, they will need all the help they can get. Now that Elliott is locked in, he's already thinking beyond the game of football as he announced a huge charitable donation during a press conference today, according to TMZ.

Elliott will be using his new deal to give $100K to the Salvation Army, an organization that has worked with the NFL in the past. If you remember, he famously hopped in the Salvation Army bucket after scoring a touchdown, although he was warned by the league to never do it again.

"In my time here in Dallas, I've formed a really good relationship with the Salvation Army," Elliott explained. "And, I wanted to pledge $100,000 to help them build their new facility to help support the people of need in Dallas."

Elliott's contribution shows that he's not just a great player on the field, but off the field as well. It will be interesting to see how well he's able to perform this season after missing all of training camp. Only time will tell whether or not his trip to Cabo did him some good.