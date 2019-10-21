Heading into last night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, there was a lot on the line. Both teams came into the match with a record of 3-3 and whoever won would have complete control of the NFC East. In the end, it was the Cowboys who came out victorious and pretty well ran over the Eagles as the final score was 37-10. The game wasn't even close and Cowboys fans were more than satisfied over what they saw on their home field.

Prior to the game, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was a little over-confident when it came to his team's chances as he made some fairly interesting comments, via ClutchPoints.

“We’re going down to Dallas, and our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game, and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East," Pederson said.

Following the big win, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked about Pederson's comments and he was pretty dismissive, to say the least. His answer even got into NSFW territory. “We don’t need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard,” Elliott stated. “This rivalry is enough. Honestly, we don’t give a f— what Doug Pederson says.”

Needless to say, there is no love lost between these two teams.