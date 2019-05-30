Former WWE superstar Terri Runnels was arrested at the Tampa International Airport on Wednesday morning after officials reportedly found a loaded a Glock 9mm handgun stashed in a sock in her backpack. Runnels, 52, was ultimately charged with carrying a concealed firearm, a class 3 felony, that carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

According to TMZ, Runnels claims she was carrying the loaded gun because she had just been called to her mother's house to deal with an armadillo that was digging up the yard and tormenting the chickens. After being released from custody, Terri posted a video on twitter explaining that she was with her mother for an extended time and got up early to fly to the Samu benefit show in Allentown, but she forgot the gun was in her bag.

“I’ve never been in trouble in my life, and it scared the hell out of me. It was a simple mistake. It was just horrible.”

Known more for her managerial skills rather than her in-ring ability, Runnels partnered with a number of memorable WWE superstars over the course of her career, most notably Goldust, who she was married to from 1993-1999. She also accompanied the likes of The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian.

Although Runnels was always more of a mouthpiece and eye candy than a wrestler, she did manage to win the WWE Hardcore Championship (albeit very, very briefly) back in 2002, making her one of only four women to earn that honor. The others being Trish Stratus, Mighty Molly, and Cynthia Lynch.

Runnels' last WWE appearance came in January 2018 as part of the 25-year anniversary of Monday Night Raw.