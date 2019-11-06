Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested back in March after his car crashed into a ditch near the team's practice facility and cops discovered a huge jar of weed as well as a hand gun. Collins ultimately pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun and possession of weed, which resulted in probation and a fine.

Today, TMZ Sports has released footage of the arrest, which you can check out in the video embedded below.

According to TMZ, Collins denied that the weed was his, instead blaming the bud on his pal Tykheem "TJ" Dunaway, who was a passenger in the vehicle but left before cops showed up at the scene. However, Dunaway returned and told the cops that the weed was all Collins'.

Per TMZ:

TJ told the cop the weed definitely belonged to Collins ... saying, "It's his. I didn't know it was in the car until it crashed because we were coming from a party."