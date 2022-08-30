The Girls Next Level podcast returned on Monday (August 29), with more tea straight from two of Hugh Hefner's former girlfriends – Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt. In this week's episode, the hosts broke down the "Rules of the House," as the title explains, dishing about the 9 PM curfew at the Playboy Mansion, and the wrath that playmates would face from the head honcho if they failed to make it home in time.

Last week's premiere saw the arrival of two episodes, which clearly set the scene of both women's lives both before and after they moved into the house, also providing graphic details into their first sexual experiences with Hefner, who Madison compared to a "bump on a log" while doing the deed at one point.

Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner in 2002 -- David Klein/Getty Images

As their stories continue, the mother of two has been increasingly forthcoming about her disdain for some of the mansion's policies, including the lack of privacy she was faced with in the role of the main girlfriend, with other women and house employees constantly coming and going from her space.

Madison also opened up about her close relationship with Hefner, which she previously suggested was incredibly toxic. As she was telling a story about a time that Hefner yelled at her for offering suggestions on which girl should move into which room, the 42-year-old recalled being brought to tears, then watching her elderly boyfriend "fake cry" in response.

"I think we should take a minute about the fake crying... It was an actual thing," Marquardt said, validating her friend's story.





"Hef would fake cry when he was trying to get his way with a girl," Madison confirmed. "If we were emotional about something or would ask for something, he would start faking crying – it was such bad acting and so obvious."

The Showgirl Next Door author said that she didn't talk to anyone else in the house about it "for the longest time," but after a woman named Kendra moved in, and asked, "Does Hef fake cry?! Because I was talking to him about something and he started fake crying," the cat was out of the bag.

Check out episode three of the Girls Next Level podcast below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.