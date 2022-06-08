Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014.

The women brought these charges against Sharper in a lawsuit issued in December 2015. Two of the women say they were drugged and then raped by Sharper after meeting him in a West Holleywood night club on January 14, 2014. The third victim says she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Sharper the next day at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Sharper was arrested soon after, and following his arrest multiple other women from states across the country came forward and said their own stories of drugging and rape at the hands of the former New Orleans Saint.

Photo by Liz O. Baylen-Pool/Getty Images

Sharper pleaded guilty to the charges, and was given a 20 year sentence in 2016. Details on the settlement are not yet public, but will be made official once all parties put ink on paper.

Sharper was a potential Hall of Fame candidate before his life took a turn. The safety made the All-Pro team six times, went to the Pro Bowl five times, and led the NFL in interceptions in 2000 and 2009. He won a Super Bowl ring with New Orleans in 2010, and was a member of the NFL 2000s All Decade team.

Sharper will be up for parole in 2024.

