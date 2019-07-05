Former NFL player Anthony Wright nearly lost his life earlier this week after he was shot in Concord, North Carolina. Wright—who played four seasons in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Dallas Cowboys—was reportedly involved in an altercation with his girlfriend's former lover. According to USA Today, the former football player sustained multiple injuries and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital. Wright later underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

Officials have reported that the dispute between Wright and a man named William Moses Hooker Jr. began as a "verbal altercation." The suspect was allegedly dropping off his daughter who he shares with Wright's current girlfriend when they became engaged in a heated exchange that turned violent. After police issued an arrest warrant for Hooker, he was taken into custody after being found in a nearby town and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He also faces a count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The Concord Police Department shared information about the arrest on Twitter.

The Super Bowl champion hasn't played in the league since 2007 after he and the Giants took home the XLII title. Thankfully, Wright is expected to make a full recovery.