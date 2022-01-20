I fear that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Well, that at least appears to be the case for the ever-so-touchy topic of racism. Seemingly taking place about a week ago, Sonny Weems, a 35-year-old ex-NBA player who now plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in China, was the subject of deplorable remarks by erratic fans.

As the basketball player made his way off of his team’s bus, “fans” hurled insensitive remarks towards Weems with many of the terms, including the “N” word. In the video, you can hear the racist term loud and clear as the poorly recorded video focuses on Weems, and a voice shouting the “N” word intensifies as the player makes his way into the fuzzy frame.

(Getty Images)

Of course, the video went viral on Twitter, and people had some choice words for these “fans.” The Chinese Basketball Association took note of the video, releasing a letter stating that their league has a “zero-tolerance attitude toward any discriminatory words or deeds” and doubling down on their fans stating that they do not perform “uncivilized behavior.” Jeremy Lin, a fellow ex-NBA superstar, also poised some choice words for the ignominious act performed by the fans.

“The abuse Weems received really was disrespectful; that word carried so much hurt, unfairness, and hatred that I couldn’t put into words,” Lin said. “I want us to all remember that, as individuals, we should pay attention to what we say because every word we say carries its meaning and will have a lot of power and impact. Be cautious.”

