When Carmelo Anthony joined the New York Knicks midway through the 2010-11 season he was in need of a number change. The No. 15 he donned at Syracuse and with the Denver Nuggets was already retired for Knicks legends Earl Monroe and Dick McGuire, and the No. 22 he wore at Oak Hill Academy hangs from the rafters at MSG in honor of Dave DeBusschere.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Anthony ultimately settled on the No. 7 which, at the time of his arrival, was taken by Kelenna Azubuike. Superstar players typically have no problem cutting a fat check, or forking over some other items and memorabilia, for the number of their choice but Azubuike says that wasn't the case with Melo.

Azubuike, who now serves as an analyst for the Golden State Warriors broadcast, spoke about his jersey number swap with Anthony during Wednesday night's game, and revealed that he didn't receive anything close to what he had expected.

"I've seen people pay people for jersey numbers, 50, 100 thousand, I'm thinking 20 racks minimum. And my boys are hyping me up and I walk in the next day and he had a check for 3,000 dollars."

Listen to Azubuike's recollection of the events in the video embedded below.