The murder of two of hip-hop's most iconic figures remains unsolved yet has inspired countless documentaries. The death of The Notorious B.I.G. has been at the center of many conspiracies. Phil Carson, a former FBI agent with in-depth knowledge of the case, recently revealed the alleged killer and the LAPD's involvement in covering up the murder.



Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Per PageSix, Carson, along with City Of Lies producer Don Sikorski, have revealed their findings from sealed documents from Biggie's murder case. Carson said that the court docs point to Amir Muhammed as the trigger man and Suge Knight as the financier behind the hit on the rapper. He explained the reason why Muhammed was able to carry out the hit was due to LAPD corruption.

"All the evidence points to Amir Muhammad. He’s the one who pulled the trigger," Carson said. "There were plenty of others who helped orchestrate it [and] allowed him to pull the trigger.”

Carson described corruption as "the biggest miscarriage of justice" in his 20-year career in the FBI. "I had evidence that LAPD officers were involved and I was shut down by the LAPD and city attorneys inside Los Angeles," Carson added.

A 2003 FBI report further backs up Carson's claims, referring to Muhammed as the suspect in the case. "Amir Muhammad, AKA Harry Billups, the godparent to LAPD Officer David Mack’s two children, has been identified by several sources as the trigger man," reads Carson's FBI request. "Mack is a registered owner of a 1995 Black SS Impala with chrome wheels, the exact description given as being driven by Wallace’s shooter.”

Carson also stated that Biggie wasn't the actual intended target -- it was Diddy. Carson reportedly told Puff this information who was "pretty freaked out" by this revelation.



Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

[Via]