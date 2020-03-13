Ewing Athletics hasn't released a new sneaker model since the brand was resurrected in August of 2012, but the brand recently started think, "If Patrick Ewing were playing in the NBA today what shoe would we build for him?"

The answer: The Ewing 33 Hi 2.0, an evolution of the iconic hightop worn by the New York Knicks' legend.

The brand new silhouette harkens back on the original Ewing 33 Hi that debuted in the '90s, but it introduces a nearly seamless fused upper that sets it apart from the rest of the Ewing lineup. The bright red piping and grey panels follow the striking aesthetics of the original 33 Hi silhouette, while the midsole receives a new lightweight EVA. Additional details include a frontal strap that can be styled to the wearers choice, or removed entirely.

The Ewing 33 Hi 2.0, priced at $130, is available today via EwingAthletics.com in sizes ranging from 5-16.

