Ewing Athletics is honoring one of the most iconic moments in New York Knicks' playoff history with "The Dunk" Ewing Focus.

As the name suggests, the kicks pay tribute to John Starks' dunk over Horace Grant and Michael Jordan in Game 2 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Ewing Athletics chose the Focus silhouette, because those are the kicks that Patrick Ewing was wearing when he set the screen that set the stage for "The Dunk."

“I took off baseline and all I saw was Horace Grant,” said John Starks in 2014. “I knew I had to go in strong, Grant was 6’8” by 250 – and I just jumped as hard I could, dunked it with my left hand, and ran hustling back on defense.”

It wasn’t until the next day that John Starks picked up the newspaper and noticed who else was in the iconic picture: Michael Jordan. “Gotcha,” said Starks.

The Ewing Focus “The Dunk” will be available on October 31 via EwingAthletics.com for the retail price of $140. The kicks will be in sizes ranging from 5-16.