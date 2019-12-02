Ewing Athletics Honors Big L With Exclusive Sneaker Collab

Ewing Athletics has just launched another hip-hop inspired sneaker collaboration, coming on the heels of their other 2019 projects with Cormega, Death Row Records and Capone-N-Noreaga. This time around, Ewing Athletics has released a Sport Light in honor of Harlem legend Big L, in partnership with the late rapper's family.

According to Ewing Athletics, the limited edition Sport Lite features a premium, black suede construction highlighted by reflective detailing, a photograph of Big L on the tongue, "139 Lenox" on the heel and special branding and packaging. The kicks, priced at $130, are available today via EwingAthletics.com in sizes ranging from 5-16.

Big L may not have ever been a fan of the Knicks, but his family and Ewing Athletics crushed it with this commemorative sneaker collab. Check out some additional photos in the IG posts embedded below, and click here to cop a pair right now.