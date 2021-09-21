Though some have grown weary of Star Wars in recent years, even the most cynical fans were unable to resist the allure of the upcoming Disney+ series Kenobi.

Featuring the official return of Ewan McGregor as the legendary Jedi knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series is set to take place ten years removed from the events of Revenge Of The Sith. In addition to McGregor, Hayden Christensen will also be reprising his role as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker, who likely has much burning resentment toward his former friend and Jedi Master. It will certainly be interesting to see how the two characters interact, as another duel between the warriors would be a welcome surprise.

Following his recent Emmy Award win for his role in Netflix's Halston series, Ewan McGregor revealed that Kenobi had officially wrapped filming. "We finished shooting our series and it was really, really good fun," teases McGregor. "I really enjoyed working with Deborah Chow. I think it will not disappoint. I think it's going to be good. I had a really good time making it and working with wonderful people."

"The new technology we employed doing it was cool," he continues. "It was a different experience than making the original three films that I did." Of course, those three films are the Star Wars prequels, with 2005's Revenge Of The Sith marking the final time McGregor portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi on screen.

Barring any changes, Kenobi is set to premiere at some point in 2022, exclusively on Disney+. In addition to McGregor and Christensen, the limited series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Will you be tuning in to this one?