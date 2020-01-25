Ewan McGregor is denying reports that problems with the script are the cause for Obi-Wan's delay, as reported by Comicbook.com.

"The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it," McGregor told reporters at the premiere Birds of Prey(and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). "All this bullshit about creative differences and all that stuff, none of it is true. We just pushed the dates ... last episode, [The Rise of Skywalker] came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it."

McGregor admitted that the start of shooting has been pushed off until January 2021: "So they slid the shoot. It’s not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online."

He continued: "I think they want to keep the same release date so it’s not really gonna affect the viewer in any way... It just simply gives them more time to write and make the scripts even better."

Collider originally claimed that the series was delayed "indefinitely."

The Hollywood Reporter stated that the show's episode count was being cut from six to four. McGregor responded to that directly saying, "I haven't heard that."