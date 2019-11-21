Evidence Showcases His Beastly Production On "Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 1"

Evidence has been in the game for over two decades at this point. From his days with Dilated Peoples to his own solo career, he's paved his own lane in hip-hop. He's not only a rapper but he's also a producer who's worked with everyone from Kanye West to Raekwon, Vince Staples, Madchild, Planet Asia, and many more.

This year, he's been quite busy with the release of his new tape with Brother Ali, Secrets & Escapes. But now, he gives world a better taste of his production with his latest project, Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 1. It's laced up with 26 songs in total. All of the instrumentals that he used on the project have never been released in the past, making it that much more special.

Check out Evidence's new project, Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 1 below.