Evidence Shares "Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 2"

Evidence has proven to be a rapper's rapper, as well as a producer's producer. After offering fans his project, Unlearning Vol. 1 earlier this year, he's slid through with a brand new instrumental project titled, Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 2. Laced up 26 tracks, and a run time clocking at nearly 40 minutes, Evidence's latest project puts his ear for production in the spotlight. With tracks like "Mac Mill" and "The Legend Of Conway," perhaps it's fair to say some of these beats were made with specific people in mind.

The latest instrumental project from Evidence serves as the sequel to 2019's Squirrel Tap Instrumentals Vol. 1.

Check the tracklist below.