Evidence Kicks Back On His New Track "Unlearning"

Evidence is back with a little something to get everyone through the rough times we're facing. The rapper/producer returned with his first solo endeavor in nearly two years today after releasing, "Unlearning." With production from graymatter, Evidence bears no filter with existential bars over a melancholic instrumental. "I don't know much," he repeats on the hook while detailing what he's currently pondering, especially with everything that's going on in the world. The new single was released alongside a new visual treatment directed by Stephen Vanasco who captures Evidence catching a vibe in his crib and studio while making beats.

"Unlearning" marks his first solo venture since 2018's Weather Or Not, though he did release, Squirrel Tape Instrumental Vol. 1 last year. Check out his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

This is zone shit

Pistol grip pump with the chrome grip

Lotta people trippin', I tell 'em don't slip

I tell 'em don't get shot,

I tell 'em Freestyle Fellowship bullies off the block