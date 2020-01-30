OVO wear is a beloved brand helmed by Drake and all that he and his collective are made of. The offerings come equipped with women's wear, men's wear, some children's wear and accessories that pertain to certain individuals. The OVO brand is no rookie when it comes to holding warehouse sales - since conducting such events in Toronto and London - and now a new sale is headed to New York next month.

The event was announced by 260SampleSale (known for holding week-long private & public sample sales for top brands in apparel) and will take place at 150 Greene Street beginning February 5th until February 9th. The sale boasts up to 80% off the retail price of OVO wear. Current prices of apparel without any deductions are $328 for puffer jackets, $148 for hoodies, $48 for t-shirts and more.

OVO currently has eleven store locations, four in Toronto with others in Tokyo, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Chicago, Las Vegas.

In other Drake news, he opened up about making amends with Chris Brown following Rihanna Drama. "I actually had a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him but I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue,” he said. “I think she’s a good person with a good heart that would rather see us put that issue to bed than continue childish s–t that can end up in a serious situation, so I decided to go ahead with it.”