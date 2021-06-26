We're breaking down all the new additions to Netflix that'll keep you tuned in this Summer.
Streaming platform Netflix is bringing the heat this summer with a plethora of new and old shows, and movies, that will be coming to the site. Fan-favorite originals like Outer Banks and Masters of the Universe: Revelations are set to return for their sophomore seasons this month, while classic movies (Kung Fu Panda, The Karate Kid, and Twilight) will debut on the site as well. Adults and children are already excited to stream these movies and shows, like Grey's Anatomy season 1-7, which they already know and love. However, let's take a deeper look into what Netflix's originals have in store for the summer.
Outer Banks Season 2- Streaming 7/30
Tensions between the Kooks and the Pogues continue to rise in the Netflix original's second season- and our crew of ragtag adventurers are stuck in the middle of it. The second season has a return to the well to-do Outer Banks community, though this time with a twist: the power went out for the whole summer. Catch up with the crew and see how it all ends July 30th.
Sexy Beasts- Streaming 7/21
If Netflix's Love Is Blind and Fox's The Masked Singer had a lovechild, it would be this show. Contestants on this dating show are forced to build strong relationships and connections potential partners without superficialities of knowing what the other person looks like. This is done with the use of odd, and often grotesque, "beast" masks that the contestants must wear until they find their match. Find out if the beasts can find love on July 21st.
Masters of the Universe: Revelations- Streaming 7/23
Fans of He-Man, Skeletor, and the rest of the Masters of the Universe finally have a new installment of the franchise in sight. This new season was created under the control of superfan, fillmmaker, and actor Kevin Smith, who does the franchise justice with his own take on the stories. He even enlisted Mark Hamill himself to play the role of Skeletor. Find out who wins the battle for Eternia on 7/23.
Are you excited for these upcoming originals? Let us know and check out a full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix below:
Available TBA
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
Feels Like Ishq
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3
Available 7/1
Audible
Dynasty Warriors
Generation 56k
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Young Royals
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Available 7/2
The 8th Night
Big Timber
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel: Season 2
Snowpiercer
Available 7/3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Available 7/4
We The People
Available 7/5
You Are My Spring
Available 7/6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
Available 7/7
Brick Mansions
Cat People
Dogs: Season 2
The Mire: ’97
The War Next-door
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
This Little Love of Mine
Available 7/8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
Home Again
Midnight Sun
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness
Available 7/9
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
Available 7/10
American Ultra
Available 7/13
Ridley Jones
Available 7/14
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Gunpowder Milkshake
Heist
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
Available 7/15
A Perfect Fit
BEASTARS: Season 2
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
My Amanda
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Available 7/16
The Beguiled
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Johnny Test
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Available 7/17
Cosmic Sin
Available 7/20
milkwater
Available 7/21
Chernobyl 1986
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Available 7/22
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
Available 7/23
A Second Chance: Rivals!
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Available 7/24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
Available 7/26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
Available 7/27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4
The Operative
Available 7/28
Bartkowiak
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins
Tattoo Redo
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Available 7/29
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
Available 7/30
Glow Up: Season 3
The Last Mercenary
Outer Banks: Season 2
Avail. 7/31
The Vault
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in July:
Leaving 7/5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/7
The Invitation
Leaving 7/14
Holidays
Leaving 7/15
The Princess and the Frog
Leaving 7/19
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
Leaving 7/22
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
Leaving 7/28
The Croods
Leaving 7/30
Spotlight
Leaving 7/31
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland