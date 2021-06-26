Streaming platform Netflix is bringing the heat this summer with a plethora of new and old shows, and movies, that will be coming to the site. Fan-favorite originals like Outer Banks and Masters of the Universe: Revelations are set to return for their sophomore seasons this month, while classic movies (Kung Fu Panda, The Karate Kid, and Twilight) will debut on the site as well. Adults and children are already excited to stream these movies and shows, like Grey's Anatomy season 1-7, which they already know and love. However, let's take a deeper look into what Netflix's originals have in store for the summer.

Outer Banks Season 2- Streaming 7/30

Tensions between the Kooks and the Pogues continue to rise in the Netflix original's second season- and our crew of ragtag adventurers are stuck in the middle of it. The second season has a return to the well to-do Outer Banks community, though this time with a twist: the power went out for the whole summer. Catch up with the crew and see how it all ends July 30th.

Sexy Beasts- Streaming 7/21

If Netflix's Love Is Blind and Fox's The Masked Singer had a lovechild, it would be this show. Contestants on this dating show are forced to build strong relationships and connections potential partners without superficialities of knowing what the other person looks like. This is done with the use of odd, and often grotesque, "beast" masks that the contestants must wear until they find their match. Find out if the beasts can find love on July 21st.

Masters of the Universe: Revelations- Streaming 7/23

Fans of He-Man, Skeletor, and the rest of the Masters of the Universe finally have a new installment of the franchise in sight. This new season was created under the control of superfan, fillmmaker, and actor Kevin Smith, who does the franchise justice with his own take on the stories. He even enlisted Mark Hamill himself to play the role of Skeletor. Find out who wins the battle for Eternia on 7/23.

Are you excited for these upcoming originals? Let us know and check out a full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix below:

Available TBA

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Feels Like Ishq

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 Available 7/1

Audible

Dynasty Warriors

Generation 56k

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Young Royals

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE Available 7/2

The 8th Night

Big Timber

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Mortel: Season 2

Snowpiercer Available 7/3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Available 7/4

We The People Available 7/5

You Are My Spring Available 7/6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 Available 7/7

Brick Mansions

Cat People

Dogs: Season 2

The Mire: ’97

The War Next-door

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

This Little Love of Mine Available 7/8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Home Again

Midnight Sun

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness Available 7/9

Atypical: Season 4

Biohackers: Season 2

The Cook of Castamar

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Virgin River: Season 3 Available 7/10

American Ultra Available 7/13

Ridley Jones Available 7/14

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Gunpowder Milkshake

Heist

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? Available 7/15

A Perfect Fit

BEASTARS: Season 2

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

My Amanda

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 Available 7/16

The Beguiled

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 Available 7/17

Cosmic Sin Available 7/20

milkwater Available 7/21

Chernobyl 1986

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Available 7/22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop Available 7/23

A Second Chance: Rivals!

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo: Season 2 Available 7/24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained Available 7/26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4 Available 7/27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4

The Operative Available 7/28

Bartkowiak

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Available 7/29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom Available 7/30

Glow Up: Season 3

The Last Mercenary

Outer Banks: Season 2 Avail. 7/31

The Vault Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in July: Leaving 7/5

The Iron Lady Leaving 7/7

The Invitation Leaving 7/14

Holidays Leaving 7/15

The Princess and the Frog Leaving 7/19

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1 Leaving 7/22

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4 Leaving 7/28

The Croods Leaving 7/30

Spotlight Leaving 7/31

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland

