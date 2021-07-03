For the entire month of July, Netflix is releasing content perfect for cooling off amid the wild adventures of your hot summer days.

The new drop includes iconic films such as The Karate Kid, Charlie's Angels, Star Trek, and more.

Those that need a comedy fix will love the addition of all the Austin Powers films, Kung Fu Panda 1 and 2, as well as the refreshingly raw series Atypical. Twilight fans can set a whole day aside to binge the entire franchise. Fans of TheWalking Dead, Outer Banks, and All American will be also glad to see the addition of recently released seasons.

Check out the full list below to see what's new on Netflix this month.



July 1

Audible (Netflix Documentary)

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She's Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

July 2

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (Netflix Film)

Snowpiercer

July 3

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People (Netflix Family)

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (Netflix Comedy Special)

July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People (Netflix Documentary)

Dogs: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Home Again Midnight Sun

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (Netflix Anime)

July 9

Atypical: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (Netflix Film)

Virgin River: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

July 10

American Ultra

July 13

Ridley Jones (Netflix Family)

July 14

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix Film)

Heist (Netflix Documentary)

My Unorthodox Life (Netflix Series)

July 15

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

July 16

The Beguiled

Explained: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary) (New Episodes Weekly)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (Netflix Film)

Johnny Test (Netflix Family)

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

milkwater

July 21

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix Family)

July 22

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement

July 23

The Last Letter From Your Lover (Netflix Film)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix Series)

July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Operative

July 28

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 4

Tattoo Redo: (Netflix Series)

July 29

Resort to Love (Netflix Film)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Netflix Anime)

July 30

Centaurworld (Netflix Family)

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

July 31

The Vault

