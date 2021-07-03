Must-see films and shows are coming to the platform.
For the entire month of July, Netflix is releasing content perfect for cooling off amid the wild adventures of your hot summer days.
The new drop includes iconic films such as The Karate Kid, Charlie's Angels, Star Trek, and more.
Those that need a comedy fix will love the addition of all the Austin Powers films, Kung Fu Panda 1 and 2, as well as the refreshingly raw series Atypical. Twilight fans can set a whole day aside to binge the entire franchise. Fans of TheWalking Dead, Outer Banks, and All American will be also glad to see the addition of recently released seasons.
Check out the full list below to see what's new on Netflix this month.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
July 1
Audible (Netflix Documentary)
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
July 2
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (Netflix Film)
Snowpiercer
July 3
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We The People (Netflix Family)
July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (Netflix Comedy Special)
July 7
Brick Mansions
Cat People (Netflix Documentary)
Dogs: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
This Little Love of Mine
July 8
Home Again Midnight Sun
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (Netflix Anime)
July 9
Atypical: Season 4 (Netflix Series)
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (Netflix Film)
Virgin River: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
July 10
American Ultra
July 13
Ridley Jones (Netflix Family)
July 14
Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix Film)
Heist (Netflix Documentary)
My Unorthodox Life (Netflix Series)
July 15
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
July 16
The Beguiled
Explained: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary) (New Episodes Weekly)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (Netflix Film)
Johnny Test (Netflix Family)
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
Cosmic Sin
July 20
milkwater
July 21
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix Family)
July 22
9 to 5: The Story of a Movement
July 23
The Last Letter From Your Lover (Netflix Film)
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix Series)
July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The Operative
July 28
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 4
Tattoo Redo: (Netflix Series)
July 29
Resort to Love (Netflix Film)
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Netflix Anime)
July 30
Centaurworld (Netflix Family)
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Netflix Documentary)
Outer Banks: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
July 31
The Vault
