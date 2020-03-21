Figure out what you and your friends will be watching with this comprehensive list of titles Netflix is adding and removing in April 2020.
With the coronavirus pandemic looking like it's not going to slow down anytime soon, we can still rejoice in the fact that there will be new TV shows and movies added to Netflix this April. Everybody has different ways of coping with the social distancing and quarantine and although we're not saying binging Netflix is the best option, it certainly is one of them.
Even though we aren't able to spend our April the way we would like to, we can find comfort in watching something new or even re-watching a classic. Also, if we don't feel like watching by ourselves, Netflix announced an extension service that allows remote users to watch together. Even in this time of isolation, extended friends and families can virtually get together for a cozy movie night.
Netflix has announced that all six seasons of Community, Cheech and Chong's Up In Smoke, Soul Plane, Taxi Driver, and several more titles will be available for streaming in April. Whether you're in the mood to watch a comedy, drama, or even a horror (if whats going on outside isn't enough for you), be sure to check out the list below and get yourself either caught up or prepared to binge all April 2020.
Let us know in the comments below what you guy shave been watching, and if there is anything coming up that you are excited for.
ARRIVING
April 1st
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Nailed It!: Season 4
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunderland ‘Til I Die : Season 2
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2nd
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3rd
Coffee & Kareem
La Casa de papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
April 4th
Angel Has Fallen
April 5th
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6th
The Big Show
April 7th
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
April 9th
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
April 10th
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
April 14th
Chris D’Elia: No Pain
April 15th
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
April 16th
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Fauda: Season 3
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Jem and the Holograms
April 17th
Betonrausch
#blackAF
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Legado en los huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
April 18th
The Green Hornet
April 20th
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
The Vatican Tapes
April 21st
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz
April 22nd
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
April 23rd
The House of Flowers : Season 3
April 24th
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
April 25th
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26th
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
April 27th
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever
April 29th
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
April 30th
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
The Victims’ Game
LEAVING
April 4th
American Odyssey: Season 1
April 8th
Movie 43
April 15th
21 & Over
April 16th
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
April 17th
Big Fat Liar
April 19th
The Longest Yard
April 24th
The Ugly Truth
April 29th
National Treasure
April 30th
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit