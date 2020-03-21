With the coronavirus pandemic looking like it's not going to slow down anytime soon, we can still rejoice in the fact that there will be new TV shows and movies added to Netflix this April. Everybody has different ways of coping with the social distancing and quarantine and although we're not saying binging Netflix is the best option, it certainly is one of them.

Even though we aren't able to spend our April the way we would like to, we can find comfort in watching something new or even re-watching a classic. Also, if we don't feel like watching by ourselves, Netflix announced an extension service that allows remote users to watch together. Even in this time of isolation, extended friends and families can virtually get together for a cozy movie night.

Netflix has announced that all six seasons of Community, Cheech and Chong's Up In Smoke, Soul Plane, Taxi Driver, and several more titles will be available for streaming in April. Whether you're in the mood to watch a comedy, drama, or even a horror (if whats going on outside isn't enough for you), be sure to check out the list below and get yourself either caught up or prepared to binge all April 2020.

Let us know in the comments below what you guy shave been watching, and if there is anything coming up that you are excited for.

ARRIVING

April 1st

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Nailed It!: Season 4

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunderland ‘Til I Die : Season 2

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling April 2nd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll April 3rd

Coffee & Kareem

La Casa de papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam April 4th

Angel Has Fallen April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer April 6th

The Big Show April 7th

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 April 9th

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 April 10th

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail April 14th

Chris D’Elia: No Pain April 15th

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks April 16th

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Jem and the Holograms April 17th

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle April 18th

The Green Hornet April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

The Vatican Tapes April 21st

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz April 22nd

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness April 23rd

The House of Flowers : Season 3 April 24th

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill April 25th

The Artist

Django Unchained April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 April 27th

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever April 29th

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime April 30th

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game