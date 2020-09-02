As summer draws to a close, Netflix is ushering in the fall season with a multitude of new movie and TV show additions to its streaming selection this month. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting ongoing production for many films and shows, Netflix is releasing a surprisingly ample number of Originals, including highly-anticipated Charlie Kaufman-directed thriller, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, mystery-adventure film, Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in a story following her own exploits, and star-studded psychological thriller, TheDevil All The Time, led by Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland.

In addition to Netflix Originals, major motion pictures such as the Back to the Futuretrilogy, Zathura, and How to Train Your Dragon 2 will also be landing on the platform throughout the month. NBC comedy The Good Place is releasing its long-awaited final season, available for viewing on Netflix on September 26th and seasons 1 through 6 of classic ‘90s sitcom Sister Sister will be available starting September 1st.

Here is a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix in September:

September 1st

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future Trilogy

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Blue Exorcist: Season 2

Borgen: Seasons 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Due Date

Glory

Grease

Erased: Season 1

Fate/Grand Order: First Order

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (Netflix Original)

H (Multiple Seasons)

Heidi: Season 2

Magic Mike

Muppet’s Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister Sister (Seasons 1 to 6)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!: Interactive Special (Netflix Original)

The Muppets

The Producers

The Promised Neverland: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Smurfs

Thomas & Friends

True: Friendship Day (Netflix Original)

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Original)

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Netflix Original)

Freaks – You’re One of Us (Netflix Original)

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Original)

Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Original)

Young Wallander: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

September 4

Away (Netflix Original)

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix Original)

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

September 7

Cargo

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix original)

Record of Youth: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Transformers: Cyberverse: Season 2

Waiting for “Superman”

September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

September 9

Cuties / Mignonnes (Netflix Original)

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 1

La Línea: Shadow of Narco: Season 1

The Social Dilemma

September 11

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United (Netflix Original)

Pokemon Journeys (Part 2) (Netflix Original)

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (Netflix Original)

The Duchess: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 4

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Original)

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Original)

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

The Rap Game: Season 1

The Smurfs 2

The Universe: Season 2

Family Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

September 16

Baby: Season 3 (Netflix original)

Challenger: The Final Flight: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Criminal: UK: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Devil All the Time (Netflix Original)

MeatEater: Season 9 (Netflix Original)

Signs / Znaki: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

SING ON!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Paramedic / El practicante (Netflix Original)

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Last Word / Das Letzte Wort: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ratched: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

September 21

A Love Song For Latasha (Netflix Original)

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kiss the Ground

Mighty Express: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Playbook: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

September 23

Enola Holmes (Netflix Original)

Waiting…

Real Steel

The Chef Show: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

September 25

A Perfect Crime: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Country-ish

Nasty C

Sneakerheads: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The School Nurse Files / Bogeongyosa Aneunyeong: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original)

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Original)

Welcome to Sudden Death (Netflix Original)

September 30

Wentworth: Season 8

The Boys in the Band (Netflix Original)

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Original)

