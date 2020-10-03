Spooky Season is officially upon us, and Netflix is ringing in the month of October with a series of fitting titles scheduled to land on the streaming platform throughout the month. Among them are the beloved family favorite Paranorman, a second volume of the spine-chilling crime docuseries Unsolved Mysteries, and a follow-up to last year’s hit horror series, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, featuring an all-new cast of characters in a newfangled sinister tale.

Also arriving on the platform on October 7th is Adam Sandler’s live-action Halloween movie, Hubie Halloween. Sandler’s first crack at a Halloween flick, the 54-year-old actor’s character will be tasked with protecting his hometown of Salem, MA, from evil supernatural forces out to wreak havoc. With a stacked cast featuring actors Maya Rudolph, Kevin James, and Steve Buscemi, this latest Sandler/Netflix collab may not be the most frightful feature we see all month, but it’s sure to guarantee some lighthearted Halloween fun.

Not everything coming to Netflix this month is all sixth sense and sorcery, though. Also available for streaming will be El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, dramedy Emily In Paris, and the sixth and final season of nine-Emmy-award-winning comedy series, Schitt’s Creek.

Here’s a full list of everything coming to Netflix in October. Let us know which shows you'll be checking out.

October 1

All Because of You (Netflix Original)

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon

The Outpost

Stranger Than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — Netflix Family

You’ve Got This — Netflix Film

The Binding — Netflix Film

Dick Johnson is Dead — Netflix Documentary

Emily in Paris — Netflix Original

ÒlòtÅ«ré *Netflix Film

Serious Men — Netflix Film

Song Exploder — Netflix Original

Vampires vs. the Bronx — Netflix Film

October 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Sunday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero *Netflix Family

Walk Away From Love

October 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake (Netflix Original)

October 9

Deaf U (Netflix Documentary)

Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)

October 12

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One On One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

October 16

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

La Révolution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Grand Army: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Family)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca (Netflix Film)

October 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Family)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

October 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix Comedy Special)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

October 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

October 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

His House (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

October 31

The 12th Man