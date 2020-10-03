A comprehensive list of Netflix's October arrivals.
Spooky Season is officially upon us, and Netflix is ringing in the month of October with a series of fitting titles scheduled to land on the streaming platform throughout the month. Among them are the beloved family favorite Paranorman, a second volume of the spine-chilling crime docuseries Unsolved Mysteries, and a follow-up to last year’s hit horror series, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, featuring an all-new cast of characters in a newfangled sinister tale.
Also arriving on the platform on October 7th is Adam Sandler’s live-action Halloween movie, Hubie Halloween. Sandler’s first crack at a Halloween flick, the 54-year-old actor’s character will be tasked with protecting his hometown of Salem, MA, from evil supernatural forces out to wreak havoc. With a stacked cast featuring actors Maya Rudolph, Kevin James, and Steve Buscemi, this latest Sandler/Netflix collab may not be the most frightful feature we see all month, but it’s sure to guarantee some lighthearted Halloween fun.
Not everything coming to Netflix this month is all sixth sense and sorcery, though. Also available for streaming will be El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, dramedy Emily In Paris, and the sixth and final season of nine-Emmy-award-winning comedy series, Schitt’s Creek.
Here’s a full list of everything coming to Netflix in October. Let us know which shows you'll be checking out.
October 1
All Because of You (Netflix Original)
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon
The Outpost
Stranger Than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — Netflix Family
You’ve Got This — Netflix Film
The Binding — Netflix Film
Dick Johnson is Dead — Netflix Documentary
Emily in Paris — Netflix Original
ÒlòtÅ«ré *Netflix Film
Serious Men — Netflix Film
Song Exploder — Netflix Original
Vampires vs. the Bronx — Netflix Film
October 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
October 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Sunday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero *Netflix Family
Walk Away From Love
October 7
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake (Netflix Original)
October 9
Deaf U (Netflix Documentary)
Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)
October 12
Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
October 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)
October 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
Moneyball
October 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
One On One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
October 16
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
La Révolution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Grand Army: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
In a Valley of Violence
Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Family)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)
Unfriended
October 18
ParaNorman
October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
October 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)
October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Rebecca (Netflix Film)
October 23
Barbarians (Netflix Original)
Move (Netflix Original)
Over the Moon (Netflix Family)
Perdida (Netflix Original)
The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
October 27
Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix Comedy Special)
Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)
October 28
Holidate (Netflix Film)
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)
October 30
Bronx (Netflix Film)
His House (Netflix Film)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
October 31
The 12th Man