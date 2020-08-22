The young streaming service is introducing some fresh selections for the month of September.
As our first quarantine summer comes to a screeching halt, ring in the new season with these titles coming to HBO Max in September. The streamer will be adding a number of exciting new shows and movies to their catalog next month to fill some of your free time.
Whether you’re looking to explore the world of sci-fi, relax with some lighthearted comedy, reminisce with a coming-of-age drama, or maybe just all of the above, the streamer has something for any mood. Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves and true crime series The Murders at White House Farm will be welcomed to the platform this month. Also arriving in September is the 12th season of Doctor Who and coronavirus comedy Coastal Elites.
Movies coming to the service next month included the critically acclaimed film The Invisible Man, Snakes on a Plane, The Outsiders, Point Break, and V for Vendetta.
Check out the full list of everything making its way to the platform next month.
Sept. 1st
93Queen
All The Right Moves
The Astronaut Farmer
Badlands
Ballmastrz: 9009
Bandidas
Barnyard
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Dynamite
Blood Diamond
The Bodyguard
The Brak Show
Butterfield 8
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Caveman
Charlotte's Web
The Cider House Rules
City Of God
Clara's Heart
Clerks
Cold Creek Manor
Congo
The Conversation
Cop Out
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Dave
The Devil Inside
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon
Dolores Claiborne
Election
Fatal Attraction
Father of the Bride
Final Destination 5
Flight Of The Phoenix
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance
A Good Year
Grease
Harlem Nights
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
Heartbreakers
A Hidden Life
Honeymoon in Vegas
Idlewild
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
Infomercials
In Good Company
Jackson
JFK
Joe Pera Talks With You
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Joyful Noise
A Kiss Before Dying
The Lake House
Lassie Come Home
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me
Life with Father
Little,
Little Women
Lost in Space
A Man Apart
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man
The Mexican
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run
Miracle At St. Anna
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers
Netizens
Observe and Report
Off the Air
An Officer and a Gentleman
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative
The Outsiders
Over the Garden Wall
Over The Hedge
Point Break
Private Benjamin
Prometheus
PT 109
Red Riding Hood
The Replacements
Replicas
Reversal of Fortune
A Room With A View
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil
Shrek Forever After
Sin Cielo
The Sitter
Snakes on a Plane
Son of the Mask
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80
Sunrise at Campobello
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson,
Three Kings
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight
Two Weeks Notice
V for Vendetta
Victoria and Abdul
The Wedding Singer
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
When We Were Kings
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Wind and the Lion
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
Sept. 3
Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere
Sept. 4
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want)
Sept. 5
Spies in Disguise
Sept. 10
Unpregnant, Film Premiere
Sept. 11
Detention Adventure, Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane)
Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
Sept. 12
Coastal Elites
Sept. 14
The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere
We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere
Sept. 15
Re:ZERO, Season 2
Sept. 17
Weston Woods
Sept. 18
Habla Now
La Musiquita Por Dentro
Sept. 19
The Invisible Man
Sept. 23
Agents of Chaos Part 1
Agents of Chaos Part 2
Sept. 25
Fandango at the Wall
Sept. 26
Just Mercy
Sept. 27
Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere