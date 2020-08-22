As our first quarantine summer comes to a screeching halt, ring in the new season with these titles coming to HBO Max in September. The streamer will be adding a number of exciting new shows and movies to their catalog next month to fill some of your free time.

Whether you’re looking to explore the world of sci-fi, relax with some lighthearted comedy, reminisce with a coming-of-age drama, or maybe just all of the above, the streamer has something for any mood. Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves and true crime series The Murders at White House Farm will be welcomed to the platform this month. Also arriving in September is the 12th season of Doctor Who and coronavirus comedy Coastal Elites.

Movies coming to the service next month included the critically acclaimed film The Invisible Man, Snakes on a Plane, The Outsiders, Point Break, and V for Vendetta.

Check out the full list of everything making its way to the platform next month.

Sept. 1st

93Queen

All The Right Moves

The Astronaut Farmer

Badlands

Ballmastrz: 9009

Bandidas

Barnyard

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Dynamite

Blood Diamond

The Bodyguard

The Brak Show

Butterfield 8

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Caveman

Charlotte's Web

The Cider House Rules

City Of God

Clara's Heart

Clerks

Cold Creek Manor

Congo

The Conversation

Cop Out

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Dave

The Devil Inside

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon

Dolores Claiborne

Election

Fatal Attraction

Father of the Bride

Final Destination 5

Flight Of The Phoenix

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance

A Good Year

Grease

Harlem Nights

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law

Heartbreakers

A Hidden Life

Honeymoon in Vegas

Idlewild

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Infomercials

In Good Company

Jackson

JFK

Joe Pera Talks With You

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Joyful Noise

A Kiss Before Dying

The Lake House

Lassie Come Home

Lazor Wulf, Season 1

Lean on Me

Life with Father

Little,

Little Women

Lost in Space

A Man Apart

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man

The Mexican

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run

Miracle At St. Anna

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers

Netizens

Observe and Report

Off the Air

An Officer and a Gentleman

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative

The Outsiders

Over the Garden Wall

Over The Hedge

Point Break

Private Benjamin

Prometheus

PT 109

Red Riding Hood

The Replacements

Replicas

Reversal of Fortune

A Room With A View

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5

See No Evil

Shrek Forever After

Sin Cielo

The Sitter

Snakes on a Plane

Son of the Mask

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80

Sunrise at Campobello

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson,

Three Kings

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight

Two Weeks Notice

V for Vendetta

Victoria and Abdul

The Wedding Singer

Wes Craven's New Nightmare

When We Were Kings

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The Wind and the Lion

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

Sept. 3

Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere

Sept. 4

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want)

Sept. 5

Spies in Disguise

Sept. 10

Unpregnant, Film Premiere

Sept. 11

Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane)

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1

Sept. 12

Coastal Elites

Sept. 14

The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere

We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere

Sept. 15

Re:ZERO, Season 2

Sept. 17

Weston Woods

Sept. 18

Habla Now

La Musiquita Por Dentro

Sept. 19

The Invisible Man

Sept. 23

Agents of Chaos Part 1

Agents of Chaos Part 2

Sept. 25

Fandango at the Wall

Sept. 26

Just Mercy

Sept. 27

Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere

[via]