Plenty to look forward to in the new year.
The new year will soon be upon us, and Amazon Prime Video is prepping for 2020 with a fresh rollout of TV shows and movies for the new decade. Premiering on the streaming service are a handful of original series such as James May: Our Man in Japan, Just Add Magic: Mystery City, All or Nothing: CBF” and Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer. Also on the roster is this year's huge horror hit, Midsommar, as well as classics like The Goonies and six of the Star Trek films. A substantial amount of new comedy specials will also be debuting on Prime Video, such as Rob Delaney's Jackie, Ilana Glazer's The Planet Is Burning, Russell Peters' Deported, and Jayde Adams' Serious Black Jumper. Check out the list below for the rest of the upcoming additions to Amazon Prime Video's catalogue.
Jan. 1
Amores Perros
Arbitrage
Captivity
Cinderfella
The Conspirator
Crisscross
Cube
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Dangerous Curves
Danny Collins
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Edge Of Darkness
Golden Gate
Gone
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
Mystery Team
P2
Pi
Sherlock Holmes
Shy People
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Swimming with Sharks
The Bellboy
The Final Cut
The Good Guy
The Goonies
The Patsy
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
The Tenant
Unforgettable
Jan. 3
Midsommar
Bug Diaries: Season 1B
James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning
Jan. 5
10 Minutes Gone
Jan. 6
Conan the Barbarian
Jan. 8
American Dreamer
Midnight Sun
Jan. 9
Meet Wally Sparks
Jan. 10
The Wedding Year
Jan. 17
The Skeleton Twins
Troop Zero
Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1
Russell Peters: Deported
Rob Delaney: Jackie
Jan. 19
Miss Sloane
Jan. 23
The Prodigy
Jan. 30
Fighting with My Family
Jan. 31
All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1
Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:
Jan. 4
AFC Playoffs (CBS All Access)
Jan. 5
Power: Season 6B (STARZ)
Jan. 16
The American Express (PGA Tour Live)
Jan. 18
Spider-Man: Far From Home (STARZ)
Jan. 19
AFC Championships (CBS All Access)
Jan. 20
NBA League Pass 7-day Free Preview Window (NBA League Pass)
Jan. 23
Farmers Insurance Open (PGA Tour Live)
Picard (CBS All Access)
Jan. 26
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS All Access)
Jan. 30
Waste Management Phoenix Open (PGA Tour Live)