Plenty to look forward to in the final month of summer.
Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service Prime Video will be adding some exciting new content to its platform in Aug.. Among the most interesting of new additions, the platform’s new original series World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji is a reality game show from the creative minds behind Survivor and is hosted by Bear Grylls. The new show will have 66 teams from 30 countries competing for 11 non-stop days while racing across the mountains, rivers, and oceans of Fiji to the finish line.
New additions to Amazon’s movie offerings this month include iconic 80s dramas Steel Magnolias starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, and Top Gun and Rain Man bothstarring Tom Cruise. The streamer will also add some classic romantic comedies to its catalog including Nancy Meyer’s Something’s Gotta Give and The Holiday.
Here is everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in the final month of summer.
Aug. 1
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1
Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1
Blood: Season 1
Californication: Season 1
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1
Dusty’s Trail: Season 1
Fifth Ward: Season 1
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1
Moveable Feast: Season 1
Riviera: Season 1
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1
The Teacher: Season 1
3:10 To Yuma
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Inception
Margin Call
My Bloody Valentine
Rain Man
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Safe
Something’s Gotta Give
Spare Parts
Spider-Man 3
Steel Magnolias
The Holiday
Top Gun
Aug. 3
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
Aug. 5
Arkansas
Aug. 6
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Aug. 7
Jessy and Nessy
Aug. 10
Capone
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
Aug. 14
World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji
Bernie The Dolphin 2
Master
Aug. 18
The Cup
Aug. 21
Chemical Hearts
Clifford: Season 2B
Aug. 22
The Legion
Aug. 28
Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys
Aug. 31
Primal
The Courier
Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in Aug. 2020
Aug. 4
Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons
Aug. 7
The Fight
Aug. 11
The King of Staten Island
Aug. 18
Irresistible
Aug. 23
Superman: Man of Tomorrow