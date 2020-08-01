Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service Prime Video will be adding some exciting new content to its platform in Aug.. Among the most interesting of new additions, the platform’s new original series World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji is a reality game show from the creative minds behind Survivor and is hosted by Bear Grylls. The new show will have 66 teams from 30 countries competing for 11 non-stop days while racing across the mountains, rivers, and oceans of Fiji to the finish line.

New additions to Amazon’s movie offerings this month include iconic 80s dramas Steel Magnolias starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, and Top Gun and Rain Man bothstarring Tom Cruise. The streamer will also add some classic romantic comedies to its catalog including Nancy Meyer’s Something’s Gotta Give and The Holiday.

Here is everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in the final month of summer.

Aug. 1

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1

Blood: Season 1

Californication: Season 1

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1

Fifth Ward: Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1

Moveable Feast: Season 1

Riviera: Season 1

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1

The Teacher: Season 1

3:10 To Yuma

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Inception

Margin Call

My Bloody Valentine

Rain Man

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Safe

Something’s Gotta Give

Spare Parts

Spider-Man 3

Steel Magnolias

The Holiday

Top Gun

Aug. 3

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

Aug. 5

Arkansas

Aug. 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Aug. 7

Jessy and Nessy

Aug. 10

Capone

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

Aug. 14

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

Bernie The Dolphin 2

Master

Aug. 18

The Cup

Aug. 21

Chemical Hearts

Clifford: Season 2B

Aug. 22

The Legion

Aug. 28

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys

Aug. 31

Primal

The Courier

Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in Aug. 2020

Aug. 4

Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons

Aug. 7

The Fight

Aug. 11

The King of Staten Island

Aug. 18

Irresistible

Aug. 23

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

